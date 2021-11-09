FDOH-Escambia to offer COVID-19 pediatric vaccines starting Nov. 15

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will begin to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 15 at its clinic at 1295 West Fairfield Drive in Pesnacola.

FDOH-Escambia offers three authorized vaccines to eligible persons: Pfizer for ages 5 and up, and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and up.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have any questions about the vaccine, call FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500, and click option 6. More information is also available on their website.