ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 51-year-old man died Friday afternoon while in the custody of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. to a call of a suspicious person showing erratic behavior and possibly suffering from a mental health episode, according to the sheriff’s office. Based on their observations and information provided by witnesses, they decided to take the man into custody under the Baker Act and have a mental health evaluation.

The man was taken into custody near Beverly Parkway and North “W” Street and deputies realized he wasn’t well and in distress. Deputies say they called EMS but the man died there in a grassy field on the north side of Beverly Parkway.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating which is standard procedure when someone dies while in custody of local law enforcement. Three deputies have been put on administrative leave.