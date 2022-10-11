ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola were riding a Polaris 900 RZR in a field behind Lewis Powell Athletic Park on Rolling Hills Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The father was the driver. The driver “struck a large wooden pole laying in the grass,” according to the release. The ATV hit the pole head on causing the vehicle to roll over. Both the father and son were ejected from the ATV and transported to a local hospital.