UPDATE (9:30 p.m. 1/7/2022): Florida Highway Patrol confirms that one pedestrian was killed by a vehicle.

One block on Glass Drive is currently blocked.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Jan. 7 in Pensacola.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Glass Drive near West Michigan Street in Pensacola.

