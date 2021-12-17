Farm Share to give away 30,000 pounds of food Dec. 18 in Cantonment

Seamless food background made of opened canned chickpeas, green sprouts, carrots, corn, peas, beans and mushrooms on black background

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Farm Share is giving away an estimated 30,000 pounds worth of food Dec. 18 in Cantonment.

Farm Share is a non profit organization that works to provide food for those in need. The organization hopes to hold food distribution events like these once every couple months.

The food distribution will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Carver Park at 208 Webb St. in Cantonment.

Vehicles are allowed to line up at 7:30 a.m. for the event. Event organizers will also designate a walk-up area for residents.