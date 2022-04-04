CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — Farm Share Food is partnering with Representative Michelle Salzman and Century Mayor Benjamin Boutwell to sponsor a food distribution on Saturday, April 9.

Farm Share announced in a press release that the food distribution will begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Pensacola State College Century Campus and will go throughout the day until supplies are gone. The distribution will be set up as a drive-thru with space reserved for walk-ups. You may line up in your car no earlier than 7:30 a.m.

Farm Share is Florida’s homegrown food bank founded in 1991 with the idea to recover crops from Florida farmers and distribute those crops to Floridians in need. Farm Share has fed millions of Floridians and saved millions of pounds of food from going to waste and is Florida’s largest food bank.

Food Share says for those interested in volunteering may contact the volunteer coordinator Christeia Salter at 850-380-4467.