PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fannie Lou’s Ice Cream opened its doors at 3101 East Cervantes street in Pensacola Thursday.

Fannie Lou’s offers southern-inspired, homemade ice cream with a few Pensacola-themed flavors. Some of the flavors include Graffiti Bridge, a flavor that will change all the time, Bushwacker, and even Pelican Poo, a twist on cookies and cream.

Gary Rhodes, the owner of Fannie Lou’s worked his first job at an ice cream store. Years later he decided to quit his current job and fulfill his dream of owning his own ice cream shop.

“I hope this shop is one of those places where in 20 years kids are remembering this old ice cream shop that their dad used to take them to. That’s what I’m going for.” Said Rhodes. “Just a hometown old fashion ice cream shop, where everyone knows each other, feels comfortable and of course good ice cream.”

Many flavors offered at Fannie Lou’s are inspired by Fannie Lou, Rhode’s grandmother.

“She was a dessert maker. She loved sharing her desserts with people, so we’re going to take some of her old southern recipes and turn them into ice creams as well.” Said Rhodes.

The ice cream at Fannie Lou’s is made in-store, with locally sourced ingredients and many non-dairy options.