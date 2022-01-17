Family wants answers after four goats found shot in their heads

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A family wants answers after their four pet goats were found dead over the weekend in Escambia County, Fla.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots Friday after 8 p.m. near the end of Williams Ditch Road in Cantonment’s Cottage Hill neighborhood. The next morning, the family discovered all four goats were killed in the same way.

“Every one of them had been shot twice,” Daryl Jernigan said. “Once in the hind quarter then…every one of them in the skull.”

Jernigan said “Big Mama” was pregnant. There were three young ones who were gifts from a family member. “Lil Man,” “Lil Girl” and “Thumper” were still being bottle fed and they were all treated like family.

“Any time of the day, night, they’d come up to you, they’d make noises and want to be loved on,” Ashlyn Welch said.

Jernigan immediately took a closer look at their wounds. He believes the goats were killed with two different guns. He thinks it was a .38 and a .22 caliber firearm.

“It was just very difficult for everybody..just the thought of somebody being so heinous to be able to kill a small animal like that…it just takes a special kind of evil,” Jernigan said.

The first thing he did was call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office but he was told there’s not a lot they can do right now.

“I know they’re going to do the best they can,” he said. “I just hope there’s some level of interest to try and get this solved.”

He was told to reach out to Animal Control and he’s hoping for a call from them Tuesday.