PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning, the restaurant was deemed a total loss.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic.

The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the Pensacola community since it opened in 1974.

“To see my whole life, my whole family’s life has been here and we’ve been apart of this community and so to see that just happen in minutes, its a gut wrenching experience that I’ll never forget,” Jonathan Patti, the manager of the restaurant and son of the owner Gerard Patti, said.

The owners said they are devastated that the fire took place before the Thanksgiving holiday, where they host their own family Thanksgiving, and open their doors to those in the community to join them.

“We have a big family and we would invite costumers, if they don’t have a family you come and eat with us because you are part of our family,” Patti said. “There’s also bitterness that we won’t be able to do that tradition this year.”

Patti says the family is grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“It’s just overwhelming the love this community has given,” Patti said.

The family is hoping their faith will get them through, and allow them to open their doors again.

“We get to see a lot of miracles that have happened that are in these walls, and testimonies that just encourage us,” Patti said. “That’s what we love it’s just not about business it’s about making a difference.”

The Florida State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of Monday’s fire, but say they believe it was accidental.