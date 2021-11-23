Family of slain rapper files lawsuit against Escambia Co. apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Days after another murder at an Escambia County apartment complex known for crime and violence, a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family of a teenager killed there last year.

“Oakwood Terrace is a war zone,” attorney Adam Finkel said.

The family of Kuanterion Rivers and Finkel, who is a part of the Haggard Law Firm, held a press conference Tuesday morning outside the apartment complex where the 18-year-old was shot and killed in June 2020.

“We miss him dearly. He left behind his baby. He has two babies and two sisters,” said Shaindel Mason, Rivers’ mother. “We’ll never be able to see him again.”

The mother of Rivers’ child Kueen, Teya Baldwin, said Tuesday the whole world misses Rivers, a popular rapper who went by the stage name Frozonee.

“Somebody who was the most important people in my life, he’s gone forever and he’s not coming back,” Baldwin said. “The things that you hear about that come out of (Oakwood Terrace), everybody knows about. They aren’t a secret.”

The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Rivers’ family accuses the apartment complex’s management of failing to provide adequate security and surveillance cameras.

“Armed criminals drove through broken, open gates, no guards, insufficient cameras looking for trouble, and ultimately Kuanterion Rivers was shot and killed,” Finkel said.

Authorities said Rivers was shot six times.

This lawsuit marks at least the second lawsuit filed against The Marquis Group, a real estate firm from Texas that owns Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

Victims of a mass shooting that happened at the apartment complex earlier this year have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the firm, alleging management failed to keep its residents safe from violence.

“We all know the truth,” Finkel said. “If you look at the security measures that are and are not present at this property, (The Marquis Group does) not genuinely care about the people who are living here.”

Finkel says the family is seeking financial compensation, but, most of all, they hope what happened to Rivers doesn’t happen again.

“She’s one and a half years old and she will grow up without a father,” he said. “There isn’t enough money in the world to compensate this family, but what we can do is all work together to demand a change.”

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the apartment’s ownership group for comment and has not heard back.