ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of Kuanterion Rivers has won a $5 million settlement, two years after the murder of the 18-year-old in 2020.

In Nov. 2021, the family filed a lawsuit against The Marquis Group, a real estate firm from Texas that owns Oakwood Terrace Apartments, where Rivers, a well-known rapper who went by the stage name Frozonee, was shot six times.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the family’s attorney, Adam Finkel of the Haggard Law Firm, about the settlement.

“We filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the Rivers family, specifically Kuanterion’s mom, dad and his daughter,” Finkel said. “It was against the big umbrella company, The Marquis Group.”

Finkel said unfortunately, the entire community knows how dangerous Oakwood Terrace Apartments can be. During a press conference in 2021, Finkel said armed criminals drove through broken, open gates, no guards and insufficient cameras looking for trouble, and ultimately Rivers was shot and killed.

“We also know that it doesn’t need to be that way,” Finkel told WKRG News 5 on Tuesday. “Through the discovery, depositions, exchanging of documents and speaking with residents, both past and present, in our opinion, it became very clear, and this is really what the Rivers family continues to fight for, that Oakwood Terrace does not need to be the haven for danger that we all know it to be. Reasonable security measures can be in place and protect our community. Had The Marquis Group done that, Kuanterion would still be alive today.”

Finkel said he prays settlements like the one’s given to the Rivers family will lead The Marquis Group to making their apartments safer for the community.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to large corporations like this, sometimes the best message you can send to them is a message that hits their wallet,” Finkel said. “That really is so unfortunate, but it seems to be the case with The Marquis Group, just because we’ve seen so much death and destruction in that property, that now they have been hit with a $5 million settlement, hopefully, them and the insurance companies will get together and maybe, for no other reason for their own business decisions, make the place safer. Employ reasonable safety measures that will cost less than a lawsuit and make sure that there isn’t another Kuanterion Rivers.”

Though the family of Rivers can’t have their son back, Finkel said the settlement is a way to provide for his daughter.

“They are grateful that this money will be able to be used to take care of Kuanterion’s daughter going forward, but at the end the of day, the only thing they can hope for and be possible is that the Marquis Group learns from this and employs reasonable measures to make sure that they never receive a phone call from a family asking how to make it through the grieving process. They are lifelong members of the Escambia County and Pensacola community, and it shouldn’t be normal to see on the news another shooting at Marquis Group owned property, another shooting at Oakwood Terrace. It shouldn’t be normal, and it doesn’t have to be.”

This lawsuit marks at least the second lawsuit filed against The Marquis Group.

Two have been convicted in the killing of Rivers, Jaylen Wright, 23, and Axtavian Harris, 18. Wright received 30 years in prison, while Harris was sentenced to life in prison.