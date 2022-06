Demetrius Gant was identified by family members as the man who was found at the 3700 block of James Street near Mobile Highway.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Family members have identified the man who was found dead on James Street Thursday, June 23.

Demetrius Gant was identified by family members as the man who was found at the 3700 block of James Street near Mobile Highway. Escambia County deputies found Gant’s body and believe he was shot several times.

Investigators charged Andre Tarlton, 36, with murder while he was in jail for other charges. Tarlton is scheduled to appear before a judge July 22, 2022.