ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Family members have identified the woman shot and killed in Home Deport, Friday afternoon as 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Keith Agee was seen walking down aisle 52 in the Home Depot on Davis Highway Friday. Witnesses say that’s when Agee exchanged words with the contract worker at the store and then shot and killed her.

According to The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the two were previously in a relationship.

“We’re still looking at the motive,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Trying to figure out exactly why he did this, certainly why he did this on that date in such a public area, but there was a past relationship so it’s considered to be domestic violence.”

Sheriff Chip Simmons is encouraging anyone who may be in a dangerous situation, to reach out for help.

“If you are the victim of domestic violence, whether you think it’s a one time thing or not, you need to call law enforcement,” said Sheriff Simmons. “Too often these things escalate. And unfortunately like we saw on Friday they can escalate to the point where someone’s killed.”

Sims’s friends described her as a light that was dimmed too soon.

“She had this smile that could turn any bad day to great day,” said XiaXang Parnell. “She was a soft sweet gentle soul. A wonderful mother to her baby, and my God she’s a reflection of her mother. She loved to laugh and have fun with her friends and family. She will be missed so much more than anything.”

According to deputies, two other contract employees who were working in that same aisle, were also shot as they tried to run away. Those two workers are expected to survive.

Deputies say Agee ran from the store and drove away, but later turned himself in.

Agee is charged with first degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery.

The Escambia County Sheriff Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate.