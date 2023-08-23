PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends gathered Wednesday night in Pensacola to remember 25-year-old Tierra Binion.

“She meant a lot to a lot of people as you can see from the crowd that we had tonight,” Tierra’s mother Brandy Espiritu said.

Christian Ketchup is accused of shooting Tierra several times outside Mugs and Jugs, a dive bar on Scenic Highway, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Espiritu received the devastating call and couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I just laid the house phone down and picked up my cell phone and called my daughter’s phone immediately and a friend of hers, I don’t know who, answered and told me,” she said. “It had just happened.”

Investigators said an argument started inside the bar between Ketchup’s girlfriend and Tierra. They moved outside where Ketchup punched Tierra before allegedly shooting her. She leaves behind identical twin sons.

“They’re gonna miss out on their mom, and that’s hard,” Espiritu said.

This deadly shooting comes just a few days after a fight that led to someone being stabbed at the bar. Espiritu said if safety improvements were made at the bar, her daughter could still be here.

“I think it needs to be looked into as to why and what’s going on, ya know, and either the place be shut down or something until they figure out how to stop this, so that nobody else loses a loved one or a child,” she said.