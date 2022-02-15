PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola racing community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a motorcycle crash killed a man Sunday evening.

Larry Rice Sr., 32, was hit and killed on his motorcycle around 7 p.m. near Fairfield and Pond Valley Drive in Escambia County. The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the crash.

Rice’s friends and family say he was a huge racing fan. Pensacola Dirt Track, 910 N. Old Corry Field Road, was one of his favorite places to be, they said.

“It was very devastating to find out,” track manager Katie Cotton said. “He’s very loved within the racing community.”

Many of Rice’s friends and family did not find out about the fatal crash until hours later.

“He was more family to me than anything else. So when I got the call at 1 o’clock in the morning, I knew it was bad,” said Rice’s friend Will Gibson. “No matter if you were a stranger, family, friend, he always took the shirt off his back and gave it to somebody.”

Rice is described by many as selfless and a joy to be around.

“He was always this light. It was happiness and joy,” Sydney Kitchen said. “It didn’t matter if everything in the world was falling apart, you knew the second you saw him you were going to be smiling.”

Rice’s girlfriend Jamie Parker said the 32-year-old was on his way to a Super Bowl party when he was hit and killed.

“Larry loved three things. The first thing being his family. The second, his motorcycle family and then his racing family,” Parker said. “Larry never met a stranger. He’s very outgoing. He talks to everybody. Tomorrow’s never promised. Just like ours. Our day has come where he and I won’t meet again until later on in life.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Rice’s family and friends said Tuesday the crash serves as a reminder to the public to watch out for motorcycles.

“Everyone on a motorcycle has a family to go home to,” Kitchen said. “We have to be responsible drivers.”

A race will be held at Pensacola Dirt Track next week to honor Rice, who worked there part time.

“Next weekend on Feb. 26th, we plan to have a race for him,” Cotton said. “All of our dirt bikes, carts, quads, and sprint cars. We plan to have collection jars. All the proceeds will be going to his son. We plan to have a backwards lap in honor of (Rice).”

Cotton said Pensacola Dirty Track also plans to put a sign at the track’s Turn Four in memory of Rice.

“We miss you,” she said. “We want you back because he was just a best friend to everyone.”

FHP says charges are pending the outcome of the traffic homicide investigation.