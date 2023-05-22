PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was an emotional night Monday on Paula Avenue in Warrington where a candlelight vigil was held in the same place where T.J. Johnson was shot and killed Saturday night.

“I heard this ruckus…sounded like firecrackers were going off,” T.J.’s grandfather Joe Master Johnson said.

Johnson ran outside. He saw his daughter crying on the ground because her son had been shot.

“He was a good guy,” Johnson said. “He loved to help you…always playing around and teasing me and everything. He was a lovable guy. He was real kind and good to everybody.”

Laura Merritt is a community activist. She was a few houses down and heard the gunshots. She ran over and tried her best to help with CPR.

“I let him know verbally that God loved him and he was going to be okay,” Merritt said. “He was breathing. He grunted to me about three times trying to tell me something but I couldn’t understand as to what he was trying to say.”

Another man was shot and is expected to be okay. No one got a good look at the car but deputies are looking for a newer model sedan with silver trim that could be connected to a suspect.

The vigil included calls for an end to gun violence.

“We need to put the guns down in Escambia County..all over the world, let’s put the guns down,” Merritt said.

If you know anything about the shooting on Paula Avenue Saturday night, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.