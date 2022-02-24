PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a man accused of shooting at police during a warrant search is accusing Pensacola Police of negligence resulting in the injury of a child.

Corey Marioneaux, Jr. and his family say a child left in police custody was injured while police investigated the shooting on Feb. 3. At about 5 a.m., the Pensacola Police Department served a high-risk warrant at a home in the 2500 block of North 7th Avenue.

Marioneaux was inside and shot at a SWAT team member, according to police. Police returned fire but no one was hurt. Marioneaux and his family claim he thought it was an intruder coming into the home.

The family claims while police were investigating, a child removed from the home fell out of a police cruiser and injured their face. The Pensacola Police Department says they will not comment on the claims until the internal affairs investigation into the shooting is complete.

The investigation is standard procedure when an officer fires his or her weapon.

This story will be updated.