PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people honored their loved ones during a “Dia de los Muertos” celebration in Pensacola Wednesday evening.

The holiday, Dia de los Muertos which translates to “Day of the Dead,” is observed mostly by people of Mexican heritage. It’s a day to remember loved ones who’ve died and to celebrate their lives. The tradition includes building an altar that contains pictures and other items of the departed.

La Mexicana Supermarket and La Costa Latina Newspaper organized the free event. Mariachis and Folklorico dancers performed traditional cultural presentations. A variety of Mexican food including tamales and elote were available for purchase. Other activities included face-painting, crafts, a piñata and a bounce house for the kids.

“We just miss our family members,” Arnold Balderas said. “We celebrate them. We take this day to remember their hugs, remember their kisses, remember what it’s like to feel them around.”

“This is the pictures of my grandparents and today we celebrate them,” Diane Guilloty said. “We honor them.”

Organizers said they had a great turnout from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and they expect this to become a tradition each year.