ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies killed in the line of duty were honored Wednesday at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Sheriff Chip Simmons, along with his deputies, families and elected officials in attendance honored the 14 fallen deputies in the sheriff’s office’s history.

Each of their names were read aloud and family members, if present, laid a rose on a memorial at the sheriff’s office.

Simmons says it’s important to remember the sacrifices those deputies made.

“They knew there were dangers. They knew they were in peril, but they went in anyways,” Simmons said. “That’s the only life that they knew. Unfortunately, that was their destiny. Their fate met their destiny, and so we’re here to honor them — to honor the 14 men who gave their life right here because if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be the agency that we are today.”

Simmons says it’s his honor to read each one of the fallen deputies’ names aloud to help keep their memory alive. Many died decades ago.

The ceremony is held annually.