PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man was arrested after allegedly trying to solicit an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl from Pensacola, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Sterling O’Malley Archie Lawrence, 21, was charged with obscene material distribution to a minor, obscene communication and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

A detective with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said she used a covert Facebook profile which consists of images of herself as a juvenile. Throughout the investigation, the Facebook profile was messaged “persistently” by Facebook user “Sterling O’Malley,” according to the arrest report.

Conversation between Lawrence and the undercover detective started on Dec. 20, 2022. According to the arrest report, the undercover detective said she was 13 years old, and Lawrence confirmed he was 21. The report said Lawrence would text selfies and request photos in return.

On Jan. 3, 2023, the undercover detective asked Lawrence if he was ok that she was 13, and he said “yes,” according to the arrest report. The detective said Lawrence kept asking for pictures, so she sent a full body picture to which Lawrence replied, “Let me see your whole body naked.” A short time after the detective said Lawrence video called her and when she answered, she saw him stroking his penis and immediately disconnected the call. He then sent two videos and one picture of his penis, according to the report.

On Jan. 7, the detective said Lawrence began asking for more pictures, but said this time he would pay her $30 over Cashapp for them. On Jan. 9, the detective said Lawrence was “relentlessly Facebook Messaging and calling.” She said he requested foot photos for his “fetish,” and he wanted her to photograph a picture in her underwear to “help him.” According to the arrest report, Lawrence said he has a problem and said he “has a disability” and it helps when people send pictures.

The detective said she reached out to the University of South Alabama Police Department because they had a report from Aug. 17, 2021. The USAPD confirmed he was listed as a suspect for a sex offense where the female victim reported that she woke up to Lawrence fondling her while she slept.

Lawrence was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Jan. 25, on a $22,000 bond.