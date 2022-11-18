ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials.
Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18.
Officials with the county said the nature of the call was burns with explosion. There was one fatality and one patient transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The oil facility is located near Century, a rural part of the county less than a mile from the Florida-Alabama state line.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 deputies were on scene, as well, investigating.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
