ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after getting pulled over for an expired car tag, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jeremy Edward Byrd, 46, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a hallucinogen.

Around 4 a.m., on Oct. 26, deputies said they saw a white Cadillac Escalade with an expired tag traveling westbound on Pinestead. When they arrived at the driver’s door, deputies said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found:

A small bag of marijuana in the driver’s side door

A clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine on the driver’s side floorboard

A clear plastic bag with a small amount of suspected cocaine

A large bag with a suboxone strip underneath the driver’s seat

One black box containing 4.6 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Byrd was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail where he was booked on a $110,000 bond.