PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The public will get its first look of the expanded Palafox Market in Plaza Ferdinand May 13 and they’re asking for vendors to sign up, according to a release.

Local farmers and small businesses can find out more and apply online at www.palafoxmarket.com/vendors.

WKRG first reported Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves’ proposal to expand the “popular Saturday farmer’s market” on January 31.

Palafox Market first opened in 2006 with about 25 farmers but now sees roughly 10,000 shoppers on some Saturdays. The market features painters, jewelers, glass blowers, bakers and floral designers.

“The market began as an outlet for local farmers to be able to sell their fresh produce and has grown to be a top weekend destination for locals and visitors,” said Walker Wilson, executive director of the DIB. “Palafox Market is a great economic engine for all of our downtown merchants, and offers low-barrier access to anyone looking to start a small business.”

You can visit www.palafoxmarket.com for more information.