PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A fan favorite will be back Tuesday. Bands on the Beach, a free concert series begins tomorrow, and will run every Tuesday until the end of October.

Residents, and local businesses are gearing up for the rocking event at the Gulfside Pavilion.

“Music and the beach. What can be better than that?,” said Barbara Schick, who’s had the concert marked in her calendar.

The concerts, put on by the Santa Rosa Island Authority, will also drive people to local businesses before and after the shows.

“It’s just talked about so much in the community and people really look forward to it,” said Zachary Kemmler, General Manager of Casino Beach Bar & Grille. “So I love the fact that it brings people out here. Especially to spend money at the restaurants and just bring some money into Pensacola beach.”

Kemmler and his staff are excited to welcome costumers on Tuesday’s who otherwise wouldn’t make it to the beach.

A Pensacola favorite, “The Reunion Band” will kick off the season Tuesday at 7 pm.

The “Reunion Band” is on a farewell tour of sorts, calling it quits after 30 years of rocking the Pensacola and Florida panhandle music scene. This week’s show will be one of the last for the retiring band.

A full lineup of the concert series can be found here.

“Anytime you get the community together in a good happy environment I think it’s fantastic,” said Schick.