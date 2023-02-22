Peyton Hillis, seen here in 2010, was reportedly injured while saving his children from drowning at a beach in Florida. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Ex-NFL player Peyton Hillis, who saved four people including his children two months ago at Pensacola Beach, took to Twitter to send his appreciation to Baptist Hospital for taking care of him after the traumatic event.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11:52 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards and Escambia County EMS responded to a water rescue off Portofino Drive on Pensacola Beach.

Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole took to Instagram Thursday, Jan. 12, saying, “A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

In his first message since the incident, Hillis said the staff at Baptist Hospital was amazing and took great care of him.

“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me,” Hillis said in his post. “It’s really made all the difference. I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one. Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y’all were truly amazing and took such great care of me. You made all the difference on my recovery.”

Hillis went on to say he has not taken any interviews about the event, because it was a “very traumatic time,” for him and his family.

“I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us,” Hillis said. “But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Jan. 20, Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis said Hillis had been discharged from the hospital after spending several weeks in intensive care.

“Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!” Davis wrote.

Hillis is an Arkansas native and played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.