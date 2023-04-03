ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and said he was going to kill her, according to the arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a Circle K on North W Street on Sunday for a report of a cutting. Deputies arrived and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds on her arms and her forehead.

The woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Henderson, 43, stabbed her and said to her “I’m going to kill you” during an argument at a home nearby. The woman left the home and went to Circle K, which is where she called 911.

Deputies searched for Henderson all night and early Monday morning found him near Biggs Lane and Palafox Street. He was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.