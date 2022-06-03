PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department posted on Facebook listing a notice of road closures and a list of events occurring in Pensacola tonight and Saturday.

Starting with the Fiesta Pensacola Grand Fiesta Parade which kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. Streets along the parade route will be shut down around 4 p.m. According to PPD, officers will be stationed along the route to help you get to where you need to be. They say “pointing just beyond the barricade and saying ‘I’m just trying to get right there’ probably won’t work with us – unless you’re willing to share any banana Moonpies you catch.”

PPD also said the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers have a weekend of games starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. The department says finding parking at the game will be much more difficult with the events going on downtown so get there early to get parking as well as plan to walk further than normal.

The Coast Guard Cutter “Barque” Eagle is docked at Plaza DeLuna until Saturday and will have free tours until 7 p.m.

PPD says if you see any of their officers waving their arms around an intersection they aren’t participating in the events they are trying to get you where you need and want to go safely.