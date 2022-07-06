PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida ethics attorneys are recommending an Escambia County commissioner be removed from office.

District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill is accused of several state ethics violations. The allegations include publicly sharing transcripts from private board meetings when they discussed ongoing litigation. The attorneys also allege Underhill set up a GoFundMe to pay personal legal expenses, he accepted contributions over $100 from county vendors or lobbyists and failed to disclose those contributions as gifts.

The proposed recommended order to remove Underhill from public office was filed by Advocates for the Florida Commission On Ethics.

Underhill’s attorney Mark Herron filed his own proposed recommended order. In it, he said his client did violate two of the seven violations alleged and that he recommends only a public censure and reprimand. You can see the recommendations from both sides below.

Administrative Law Judge G. W. Chisenhall has 30 days to review recommendations then make a decision.