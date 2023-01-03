ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

ECSO said Kaya Angela Honea, 19, is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The Sheriff’s Office said her last known location was at the FL I-10 Escambia County Welcome Center on Jan. 3, at 4:40 a.m.

They said she may be traveling in a maroon Mazda CX-7 with Alabama tag #5A03E2R. ECSO said the car belongs to Honea, who lives in Foley, Ala.

If you have any information, call ECSO at 850-436-9620.