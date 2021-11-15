Escambia Sheriff’s Office celebrates K-9’s birthday with adoption event

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will celebrate K-9 Sadie’s birthday with an adoption event.

The birthday party will be held at the Escambia County Department for Animal Welfare on Friday, Nov 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

ECSO says instead of gifts Sadie is asking attendees to donate items from her wishlist to the shelter or to adopt a furry friend to take home.

Items from the wishlist include:

K9 ballistics elevated bed

dog and cat toys

fleece blankets

kitten pate

pet toys

leashes

collars

bleach

During the adoption event, adoption fees will be redueced to $10 for cats and kittens and $25 for dogs and puppies. A separate licensing of $11 is required for all Escambia County residents.

If you are looking to adopt a dog and already are a dog owner, please bring your dog and a current rabies certificate for a meet and greet so you can leave with your new family member.

If you wish to bring your dog and are not planning on adopting there will be a grassy play area set up out front of the shelter. Outside dogs are not allowed inside the facility.