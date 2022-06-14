PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man who disappeared in Escambia County.

Jason Emanuel Jackson, 22, was last seen on May 16 in the area of X street wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. His family tells ECSO officials he is a black male, six foot two inches tall and has several tattoos.

There is no photo available at this time. If you have any information about Jackson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call ECSO at 850-436-9620.