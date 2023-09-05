ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A staff member at Escambia High School was arrested on Aug. 31 after she was seen driving erratically, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Regina Bonal, 39, was driving on Barineau School Road when a deputy saw her vehicle “drifting drastically onto and over the lane lines and unable to maintain a consistent speed.” In the arrest report, the deputy said Bonal appeared to have a problem articulating her words.

Bonal allegedly told the deputy she was going home from work before changing her story saying she was coming from a friend’s house. She denied having any alcohol or medicine in her system.

The deputy asked Bonal to step outside of her car and, when she did, the deputy said they saw a clear baggy in the floor. A field sobriety test showed “extreme impairment,” according to the report.

The report said the deputy searched Bonal’s vehicle and found a plastic wrapper in her wallet that tested positive for cocaine residue. A second deputy arrived and found multiple bags of narcotics in the center console. One of the bags tested positive for fentanyl.

Deputies said Bonal had two large boxes of student files from her job as a records clerk at Escambia High School. The report said deputies took the boxes, her school ID and keys. They notified the high school principal that they would return the items in the future when a meeting could be arranged.

Bonal was given a $3,000 bond. Her Circuit Court date is scheduled for Sept. 22, 2023.