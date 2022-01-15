Escambia Fire Rescue urges safety when using space heaters, other methods to stay warm

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With another round of cold weather in the forecast, fire officials in Escambia County Florida are urging people to be safe, especially with space heaters, as they try to stay warm. According to a news release “heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths and space heaters account for 4 out of 5 home heating fire deaths.”

They say never plug a space heater into an electrical strip. Always turn them off when leaving a room or going to bed. Never use an oven to heat your home.

