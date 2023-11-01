ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into Century Correctional Facility, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Maria Maceo, 52, went to the correctional facility to visit an inmate. While she was with Kenneth Eriby at the prison, correctional officers became suspicious of Maceo due to her shaking her leg in “an unusual manner,” the post said.

The officer continued to watch Maceo and reportedly witnessed her pull out two packages she was hiding and hand them to Eriby. While Eriby attempted to put the packages in his pocket, he dropped them by mistake, according to the post.

Maceo then grabbed the packages and tossed them to Eriby, the post said. Correctional staff quickly moved in and reportedly found one package on Eriby and one on Maceo.

Deputies said one of the packages contained what they believed to be marijuana and the other contained cocaine.

Deputies later determined that Maceo had used a fake name and that she had an arrest warrant out of the Miami area for “dangerous drugs,” the post said.

Maceo was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, resisting officers and smuggling contraband into a prison.

