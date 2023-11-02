ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies searched his “drug house” and found drugs and guns inside, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Beasley, 36, of Pensacola, was arrested after deputies conducted a search warrant at his home on the 1800 block of Figland Avenue, near Pensacola Boulevard.

“It’s closed for business,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “It is no longer a place where you can come and buy drugs. It’s no longer a place where you can go to sell drugs.”

During the search, deputies found four guns, 45 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of cocaine, and over 800 grams of marijuana.

“I think that fentanyl has really upped our game in regards to what we do in our narcotics unit,” Simmons said. “How robust we are in regards to doing search warrants and taking these things down.”

Beasley is charged with possession of a weapon, trafficking methamphetamine, selling marijuana, selling cocaine, and possession of drug equipment.

ECSO is looking to send a message in closing the drug house.

“It’s more of a message to the drug dealers and the people that live there and again to the residents that ‘not today,'” Simmons said.

