ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first public library in Escambia County’s District 1, Bellview Library, is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 16.

The 12,500 square foot library located on Mobile Highway has state of the art technology, a meeting room and plenty of books.

County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh was there to celebrate the opening and thank tax payers.

“I want to thank the tax payers of Escambia County Florida,” said Bergosh. “You. You’re the one that made this happen. This is your money and now there’s something tangible on the ground for you to use.”

While the library was tax payer funded, it was also over budget. The library was originally supposed to cost 3.6 million dollars but totaled a little over four million by the time it was completed.

Local leaders believe that the future of our community will benefit the most from the new facility.

“Where do kids get these dreams?,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “This thought that they can be known. Well they get them from Libraries, they get them from books they get them from reading about what other people did, the accomplishments of other people.”

The library will offer story time, skill-building classes and hands on activities.