ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road.

“I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and I couldn’t I got burned up,” said resident Jackie Sullivan.

Sullivan is looking for the communities help after she says she’s lost everything.

“All my stuff is ruined. I don’t have nothing for me to even salvage. It just so happened I had this shirt in my car from work one day. I don’t have nothing,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan was released rom the hospital this morning after injuries she suffered in the fire.

The fire destroyed both her and her daughter’s belongings.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the second story fire at Moorings Apartments Monday night.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson determined the fire was caused by an unattended candle in the bedroom.