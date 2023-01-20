PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will be getting $4.1 million from the federal government to help the homeless.

Commissioners approved an allocation plan Thursday which includes 70 percent of the money being set aside to build a non-congregate homeless shelter that will give each person their own room and bathroom.

The rest of the money will go toward building affordable rental units and offering services like mental health treatment.

The county has been in contact with local organizations but exactly who gets the money hasn’t been decided yet.

“We haven’t talked about who’s going to get the money,” County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “Who’s going to spend the money. We know this board will allocate the money to the initiatives they deem the best but we wanted to bring a strategy that we felt is successful in other areas and that will let us move the needle.”

The county has until the end of March to submit its allocation plan to the federal government.