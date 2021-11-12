Escambia County to close COVID-19 testing drive-thru facility starting Nov. 15

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will close their drive-thru testing site Nov.15 for Escambia County Residents.

Due to decreased demand for COVID-19 rapid testing, the FDOH-Escambia is closing their rapid testing site.

Rapid testing will be available via appointment at the FDOH-Escambia Fairfield location.

The FDOH-Escambia Fairfield is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment for a rapid test, call 850-595-6500 and select option six.