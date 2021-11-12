Escambia County to close COVID-19 testing drive-thru facility starting Nov. 15

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will close their drive-thru testing site Nov.15 for Escambia County Residents.
Due to decreased demand for COVID-19 rapid testing, the FDOH-Escambia is closing their rapid testing site.
Rapid testing will be available via appointment at the FDOH-Escambia Fairfield location.
The FDOH-Escambia Fairfield is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment for a rapid test, call 850-595-6500 and select option six.