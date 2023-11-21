PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — All Escambia County teachers could soon get a 3% salary increase after an agreement was reached between Escambia County Public Schools and the teachers’ unions.

“Without their willingness to negotiate, to work with us, to want to get this accomplished, we wouldn’t be celebrating as we are today,” School Board member Bill Slayton said.

This increase will help veteran teachers who’ve not received recent raises.

Bus drivers will receive an 8% raise to their hourly rates, and warehouse and food services employees could see up to a 5% increase.

“There will also be a raise for all administrative and professional staff,” Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard said. “There will be a 1% general improvement.”

A $1,000 bonus was approved for teachers and staff. They’ll get half of it before they leave for Christmas break and the other half in May.

The tentative salary agreement still needs to be voted on by all union and non-union teachers. The school board is expected to approve it in December.