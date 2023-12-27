ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Tax Collector will issue new Auburn University license plates on Jan. 6.

The new license plate is the second out-of-state university to be represented and authorized in Florida, according to a news release from the tax collector.

A university must sell 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before the license plate can be created and sold to the public, News 5 has learned.

The University of Georgia was the first to achieve this goal. The University of Alabama must sell an additional 800 plates to meet the 3,000 pre-sale goal.

The license plate event will happen from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the tax collector’s Marcus Pointe office, 6451 N. W St., Pensacola.

EVENT LOCATION:

Appointments are required for the event and can be made on the tax collector website.

“Redeeming a voucher will require a license plate replacement fee of $36.90, as mandated by Florida laws, in addition to the previously-paid voucher fee,” the website stated. “For motorists who have previously purchased a two year registration, the fee may be $66.90 depending on the remaining duration of the registration.

“If an applicant’s registration is being renewed at the same time as the voucher redemption, the replacement fee will be added to the renewal. Motorists should bring their proof of Florida insurance when redeeming their voucher.”