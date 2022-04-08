PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation will host an outdoor movie night.

According to an ECSO Facebook post, the community is invited to the free event on Friday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. The outdoor movie night will be held at Roger Scott Park on Summit Boulevard. The movie “Sing” will premiere in the park. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin shortly after.

ECSO said you can also meet the ECSO K-9 Unit and the Mounted Unit. This event is available to anyone and everyone and for those to share the event to spread the word.