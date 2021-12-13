Escambia County Sheriff’s Office start ’12 days of safety’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has started their “12 DAYS OF SAFETY” tips on Facebook.

ECSO will provide daily tips on protecting yourself and your loved ones this holiday season until Christmas Eve.

On the first day of safety ECSO gave to me: Don’t post holiday travel plans on social media.

ECSO suggests saving your photos of your holiday travel after you have returned home. That way no criminal will know you were gone in the first place.

Every day for the 12 days of the program, the ECSO will offer a new safety tip.