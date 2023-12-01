ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing newborn.

According to a Facebook post made by ECSO, Ny’Aniyah Robinson Smith, who was born Nov. 9, may be with her mother, Tiffany Leigh Smith, or her father, David Cordele Robinson. Officials said they may be in Florida, Alabama or Georgia.

David Cordele Robinson (ECSO) Tiffany Leigh Smith (ECSO)

“If the child is with her parents, what is the problem?” you might wonder.

News 5 contacted the sheriff’s office for more information; officials told us they received a court order from a judge and do not have more details to provide on the incident.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Moss Point man arrested for voyeurism in Mobile County to face Grand Jury