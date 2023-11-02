ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they said is a suspect in a homicide.

Shybri Bashiabeon Omar Steverson, 28, is allegedly connected to a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning on the 2300 block of West Blount Street, near North Pace Boulevard.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: