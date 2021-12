MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile, Jordyn Reane Davis.

Jordyn was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sherrilane Drive. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a blue print of cookie monster pattern on the front and long pants with white and black camo print and a gray hoodie.

Jordyn is 12-years-old and a resident of Escambia County.

If you have any information about Jordyn’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.