ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, over 100 people showed up to a house party on Crescent Drive in Pensacola Saturday night, after an open invite went out on social media. That party came to an end when someone opened fire, killing one and injuring four.

“At one point what’s described as a black male came in with a gun and said ‘where’s he at where’s he at’ clearly looking for someone,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Unfortunately found that someone, fired several times at that individual, ultimately taking his life.”

The four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries are are expected to be okay.

Deputies are working to identify the shooter, and believe people who attended the party may have footage from around the time of the incident.

“You can’t have a house party or a party like this and invite people not knowing who’s going to come,” said Sheriff Simmons. “I think you should be a little more diligent in that and at least work with the authorities when something like this takes place.”

Sheriff Simmons had a message for whoever fired shots.

“You’re not going to get away with it,” said Sheriff Simmons. “We’re going to figure out who you are. We’re going to put a warrant on you and you’re going to go to jail.”

The name of the man killed has not been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.