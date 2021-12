If you have seen Heavenlee, please contact the ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl in Pensacola.

Heavenlee Dream Gradeless was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 21 around 3:30 p.m. She was last seen around the 100 block of Lenox Pkwy, according to ECSO.

Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about Heavenlee’s whereabouts, please call the ECSO at (850)436-9620.