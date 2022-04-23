PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered adult. This was according to a post from the sheriff’s office made late Friday.

According to the post, 68-year old Donald Broxson was last seen more than a week ago, last Thursday, April 14th, 2022, in the 2300 block of Buckingham Road in Pensacola. He was wearing a yellow shirt and red pants.

If you have any information on where he might be, you’re asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620. Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s office regularly make posts about missing people on their social media pages.