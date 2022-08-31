UPDATE (3:28 p.m.): ECSO officials said they have found the missing child.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered juvenile, Larissa Beth Wenger, who was last seen in the Walnut Hill area.

According to ECSO, Wenger was last seen on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Walnut Hill area. She is 5’04”, weighs 150 lbs and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

